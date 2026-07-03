'Gift for you': Woman tells friend on video-call before suicide
What's the story
A 26-year-old woman, identified as Renuka, was found dead at the V Grand Hotel in Hyderabad's Langer Houz area on Thursday night. She had checked into the hotel with her boyfriend Farukh earlier that evening. The couple had ordered biryani after checking in and Farukh left for a function later that night. Around 12:30am, Renuka made a video call to a friend, Satya, saying, "I have a birthday gift for you." Satya's birthday is on July 4.
Final communication
Renuka wished friend on video call before death
According to investigators, Renuka reportedly told her friend she was going to end her life and that the act was a "birthday gift" for Satya. Cops said Renuka hung herself in her hotel room while still on video call with her friend. Satya then alerted others and rushed to the hotel, but she died before help could arrive. Farukh has since been detained for questioning in connection with the incident.
Personal details
Family disputes suicide claim, allege murder
Renuka was a club dancer at Kings and Queens in Kukatpally and lived separately from her husband, with whom she has a seven-year-old son. Farukh is also married and has three children. Renuka and Farukh had been in a relationship for the past six months after meeting at a pub. Further investigation is underway.
Helpline
Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts
If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050, while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).