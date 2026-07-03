'Gift for you': Woman tells friend on video-call before suicide 

Final communication

Renuka wished friend on video call before death

According to investigators, Renuka reportedly told her friend she was going to end her life and that the act was a "birthday gift" for Satya. Cops said Renuka hung herself in her hotel room while still on video call with her friend. Satya then alerted others and rushed to the hotel, but she died before help could arrive. Farukh has since been detained for questioning in connection with the incident.