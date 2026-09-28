Hyderabad woman Ramadevi allegedly killed husband Srinivas with a weight
India
A tragic incident unfolded in Hyderabad on Sunday night, where a woman allegedly killed her husband as he slept.
Police said Ramadevi struck her husband, Srinivas, on the neck with a weight after an argument.
The couple, who lived with their two children and reportedly argued often over family matters, had been living in the locality for around six months.
Ramadevi and son surrender to police
After the incident, Ramadevi and her son turned themselves in at the police station.
Investigators are now piecing together what happened and looking at all possible motives, not just family disputes, before making any conclusions about this heartbreaking case.