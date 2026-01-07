Hyderabad's getting an 18-hour water break—here's what you need to know India Jan 07, 2026

Heads up, Hyderabad! Several parts of the city will go without drinking water for 18 hours from January 7 to early January 8.

The HMWSSB, in a press release, stated this is because they're fixing major leaks in the Phase-3 main pipeline (referred to in some sources as the Krishna Phase-III or Singur project) and carrying out important maintenance with TS TRANSCO.