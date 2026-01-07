Hyderabad's getting an 18-hour water break—here's what you need to know
Heads up, Hyderabad! Several parts of the city will go without drinking water for 18 hours from January 7 to early January 8.
The HMWSSB, in a press release, stated this is because they're fixing major leaks in the Phase-3 main pipeline (referred to in some sources as the Krishna Phase-III or Singur project) and carrying out important maintenance with TS TRANSCO.
Which areas are hit?
If you live in Malaysian Township, Madhapur, Kondapur, Doyens Section, ISB (Division 15), or Bharat Nagar, Moosapet, Gayatri Nagar, Balanagar (Division 9), plus spots like Fathenagar, Gopal Nagar, Hafeezpet, Mayuri Nagar and Miyapur—you'll want to plan ahead.
These are just some of the neighborhoods affected.
What should you do?
The water board is asking everyone in these areas to store enough water before the supply goes off and use it carefully until things are back on.
Water supply is scheduled to be restored after 4am on January 8.