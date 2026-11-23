Hyderabad's Lotus Pond park swing kills 4th-grade boy, injures classmate
A fun school picnic in Hyderabad ended in heartbreak when a giant swing at Lotus Pond Park struck two fourth-grade students.
Sadly, a 10-year-old boy and Class 4 student did not survive his injuries, while another student had only minor wounds.
Boy's father blames school, police investigating
The boy's father has blamed the school for not keeping students safe and says there was not enough supervision or proper limits on the swing.
Police are now investigating.