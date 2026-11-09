Hyderabad's Sarojini Devi Hospital treated 60 Deepavali firecracker eye injuries
This Deepavali, Hyderabad's Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital saw 60 people come in with firecracker-related eye injuries (nearly one-half were children).
Most cases were not too serious, but eight patients do need surgery.
The spike in injuries highlights just how risky festival fireworks can be, especially for young ones.
Dr Modini Pandharpurkar reports bystander injuries
According to Dr. Modini Pandharpurkar, Superintendent of Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, many people got hurt just by standing nearby when firecrackers went off: a range of firecrackers, including bullet bombs, mirchi bombs and rockets, were among the varieties associated with the injuries reported this year.
With cases coming in from districts too (like 9-year-old Mokshit from Bhadrachalam), it is clear these accidents put a real strain on families and hospitals during the festivities.