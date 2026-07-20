Hyderabad's surprise evening downpour eases heat, creates traffic jams
India
Hyderabad got a surprise evening downpour on Monday, finally easing the city's sticky heat.
The rain kicked off around 7pm and lasted till 9pm soaking areas like Kukatpally, Madhapur, Jubilee Hills, Begumpet, and Secunderabad.
While the cool change was welcome, waterlogged roads meant commuters had to deal with heavy traffic jams.
Two-wheeler riders shelter at metro stations
Many two-wheeler riders scrambled for cover at metro stations as the rain caught them off guard.
Rainfall wasn't evenly spread: Mamidipalli saw the most (28mm), while places like Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills got lighter showers.
The sudden weather shift offered relief from weeks of heat but also left many stuck waiting out the storm.