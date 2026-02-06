Hydrogen balloons burst on BJP leader Shyam Tailor's stage
India
A BJP rally in Ujjain took an unexpected turn when hydrogen balloons suddenly exploded on stage during the first city visit of BJYM State President Shyam Tailor.
The event, meant to be a big welcome procession, quickly turned chaotic as balloons meant for Tailor burst before reaching him.
Incident raises safety concerns at political events
The explosion startled everyone—some workers fell off the platform and Tailor briefly lost his balance, but security and fellow members stepped in right away.
Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt.
The incident has sparked fresh questions about safety at political events, especially when flammable materials like hydrogen are involved.