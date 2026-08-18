I4C's suspect registry logs over 30.48L identifiers, 32.08L mule accounts

India's fight against cybercrime just got a boost with the Suspect Registry, launched in 2024 by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) in collaboration with banks and financial institutions.

By June 30, 2026, the registry had already reported more than 30.48 lakh suspicious identifiers.

It's also identified and shared 32.08 lakh Layer-1 mule accounts used to move stolen money.