I4C's suspect registry logs over 30.48L identifiers, 32.08L mule accounts
India
India's fight against cybercrime just got a boost with the Suspect Registry, launched in 2024 by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) in collaboration with banks and financial institutions.
By June 30, 2026, the registry had already reported more than 30.48 lakh suspicious identifiers.
It's also identified and shared 32.08 lakh Layer-1 mule accounts used to move stolen money.
India blocks 15.75L SIMs, 5.77L IMEIs
To stop scammers in their tracks, authorities have blocked about 15.75 lakh SIM cards and nearly 5.77 lakh IMEIs; moves that helped prevent ₹25,698 crore in suspected fraud.
The Suspect Registry is making it tougher for cybercriminals to operate and helping agencies work together across India to keep everyone safer online.