IAF aerial display 2026 slated in Varanasi for 94th anniversary
The Indian Air Force is bringing its big Aerial Display-2026 to Namo Ghat, Varanasi, as part of its 94th anniversary.
The action happens on October 22, 23, and 25 (with the 26th as a backup), and the city is prepping for huge crowds and some serious air power.
Varanasi bans meat/fish sales within 30km
To avoid bird strikes during the show, Varanasi has banned selling or slaughtering meat and fish within a 30-kilometer radius starting October 19.
Officials say it's all about keeping birds away from the jets: "The most important decision taken is that within the 30-kilometer aerial zone, shops selling meat, fish, or poultry won't be allowed to sell or slaughter anything there," explained Sandeep Srivastava, Public Relations Officer, Varanasi Municipal Corporation.
Varanasi readies ghats with toilets, barricades
Varanasi is treating this as a major state event.
Barricades are up along the Ganga River, warning signs mark deep water spots at the ghats, mobile toilets are being set up for visitors, and there's a special cleanliness drive running through event week, all to help make sure things go smoothly for everyone attending.