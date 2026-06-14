IAF An-32 crash at Rowriah airbase in Assam kills 5
India
An Indian Air Force An-32 plane crashed while landing at Rowriah air base in Assam on Saturday morning, leading to the loss of five crew members.
The co-pilot survived and is being treated.
The IAF is now investigating what went wrong.
IAF crew named amid fleet concerns
The personnel lost were Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar, Sergeant Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat, and Agniveervayu Danish Alam.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh shared his condolences online, saying their service won't be forgotten.
This is the third major An-32 crash in Northeast India since 2009, raising questions about the aging fleet, which the IAF plans to replace with newer Airbus C-295 aircraft.