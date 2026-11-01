IAF chief Ashutosh Dixit unveils VAYU to boost squadrons, Tejas

Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit just stepped in as the new Indian Air Force (IAF) chief and rolled out his vision called VAYU.

It stands for Vigilance and Readiness, Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance), Yukti (ingenuity), and Unity of effort.

His main goals? Boosting the IAF's squadron strength and pushing for homegrown projects like the Tejas Mk1A and MkII jets.