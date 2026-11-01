IAF chief Ashutosh Dixit unveils VAYU to boost squadrons, Tejas
India
Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit just stepped in as the new Indian Air Force (IAF) chief and rolled out his vision called VAYU.
It stands for Vigilance and Readiness, Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance), Yukti (ingenuity), and Unity of effort.
His main goals? Boosting the IAF's squadron strength and pushing for homegrown projects like the Tejas Mk1A and MkII jets.
Ashutosh Dixit backs Indian-made AI, counter-drone
Dixit is big on using more Indian-made tech to keep the force ready for anything. He is looking to add AI-powered command systems and better counter-drone tools to stay ahead of new threats.
He also made it clear that supporting IAF personnel and teaming up with the Army, Navy, and other agencies will be key parts of his strategy going forward.