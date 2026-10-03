IAF chief warns of China Pakistan fighter collaboration, urges AMCA
India
Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh has flagged worries about Pakistan teaming up with China to build advanced fighter jets.
While he's confident the Indian Air Force can handle the challenge for now, he emphasized it's time for India to speed up its own fifth-generation jet efforts, especially the homegrown AMCA program.
India may consider Su-57 with Russia
Right now, the IAF has 29 fighter squadrons, well below its authorized strength of 42, so it needs to add about 36 to 40 jets each year.
If there are delays with AMCA, Singh mentioned that India might consider working with Russia on its Su-57 jets, though nothing's decided yet.
The first AMCA prototype is expected to take to the skies in 2028, aiming to boost India's self-reliance in high-tech defense.