IAF chief warns of China Pakistan fighter collaboration, urges AMCA

Right now, the IAF has 29 fighter squadrons, well below its authorized strength of 42, so it needs to add about 36 to 40 jets each year.

If there are delays with AMCA, Singh mentioned that India might consider working with Russia on its Su-57 jets, though nothing's decided yet.

The first AMCA prototype is expected to take to the skies in 2028, aiming to boost India's self-reliance in high-tech defense.