IAF, civil aviation teams airlift 30 amid Arunachal floods, landslides
Flash floods and landslides have hit Arunachal Pradesh hard, leaving people stranded and roads blocked.
On Thursday, the Indian Air Force and civil aviation teams stepped in, airlifting 30 people, including tourists and hospital patients, to safety.
Helicopters carried out multiple missions from Ziro and the Keyi Panyor district, while ground crews worked nonstop to clear road blockages near spots like Possa Bridge.
Keyi Panyor district cut off
Keyi Panyor district has been cut off due to relentless rain and landslides.
Rescue teams are using an inflatable boat, divers, and drones to reach those stuck, though some areas are still out of reach for NDRF teams.
With six districts badly affected, officials have issued travel advisories asking everyone to hold off on visiting until things improve.