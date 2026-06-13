IAF commissions 1st women officers trained at Pune NDA
Big moment for the Indian Air Force: its first-ever women officers trained at the National Defense Academy in Pune have just been commissioned.
At the Combined Graduation Parade in Dundigal, 231 cadets graduated, including 37 women.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called their induction a boost for both strength and inclusivity in the IAF.
Notably, two women were awarded wings for the fighter stream and three others for maintenance and ground duty roles, a first for NDA-trained women.
President's Commission awarded amid aerial displays
Graduates were awarded the President's Commission, with special honors going to Flying Officer Ashish Kumar Yadav (best pilot), Ekta Gupta (top navigator), and Divyanshi Singh (ground duty star).
The ceremony wasn't just about medals: spectacular aerial displays by Su-30 MKIs, Sarang helicopters, Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, skydiving, and drill performances made it a day to remember.