IAF commissions 1st women officers trained at Pune NDA India Jun 13, 2026

Big moment for the Indian Air Force: its first-ever women officers trained at the National Defense Academy in Pune have just been commissioned.

At the Combined Graduation Parade in Dundigal, 231 cadets graduated, including 37 women.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called their induction a boost for both strength and inclusivity in the IAF.

Notably, two women were awarded wings for the fighter stream and three others for maintenance and ground duty roles, a first for NDA-trained women.