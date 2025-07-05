IAF considers Israeli LORA missiles for long-range strikes

TL;DR

Key details about the AIR LORA missile

AIR LORA weighs 1,600kg and can be launched from Su-30MKI jets.

It uses advanced GPS navigation that resists jamming and even lets pilots switch targets mid-flight.

With supersonic speed and warheads that work against both bunkers and softer targets, it's built for flexibility.

Why the IAF needs this missile

With its long range and "fire-and-forget" tech, AIR LORA lets pilots strike high-value enemy spots like airbases or command centers without crossing borders.

This means safer missions for crews and a stronger deterrent against threats—making India's defense game a notch tougher.