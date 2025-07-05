IAF considers Israeli LORA missiles for long-range strikes
The Indian Air Force is evaluating the acquisition of the AIR LORA missile from Israel, giving it a major upgrade in long-range strike power.
Unlike older missiles, AIR LORA can hit targets up to 400km away with impressive accuracy—meaning the IAF can reach key enemy sites while staying out of danger.
Key details about the AIR LORA missile
AIR LORA weighs 1,600kg and can be launched from Su-30MKI jets.
It uses advanced GPS navigation that resists jamming and even lets pilots switch targets mid-flight.
With supersonic speed and warheads that work against both bunkers and softer targets, it's built for flexibility.
Why the IAF needs this missile
With its long range and "fire-and-forget" tech, AIR LORA lets pilots strike high-value enemy spots like airbases or command centers without crossing borders.
This means safer missions for crews and a stronger deterrent against threats—making India's defense game a notch tougher.