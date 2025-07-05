Telangana HC upholds Muslim woman's divorce right

TL;DR

Ruling a win for gender justice

This decision shuts down the idea that religious councils can issue binding divorces and puts the power firmly with women and the courts.

It means if a woman asks for khula, the court steps in to check for reconciliation, then makes it official—though a summary inquiry is conducted to verify the validity of the khula demand and reconciliation efforts.

The ruling is being seen as a big win for gender justice, making sure Muslim women have equal say in marriage and divorce, just like recent Supreme Court decisions have pushed for.