Telangana HC upholds Muslim woman's divorce right
The Telangana High Court just made it clear: Muslim women have the absolute right to end their marriage through khula (a type of unilateral divorce in Islamic law), and they don't need their husband's consent or a religious council's stamp.
Only courts or officially appointed qazis can make these divorces legally valid.
Ruling a win for gender justice
This decision shuts down the idea that religious councils can issue binding divorces and puts the power firmly with women and the courts.
It means if a woman asks for khula, the court steps in to check for reconciliation, then makes it official—though a summary inquiry is conducted to verify the validity of the khula demand and reconciliation efforts.
The ruling is being seen as a big win for gender justice, making sure Muslim women have equal say in marriage and divorce, just like recent Supreme Court decisions have pushed for.