Railways launches 17-Day Ramayana Yatra

TL;DR

Why this journey matters

If you're into culture or just want a unique travel story, this is a big deal.

The trip uses the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train (think comfy AC coaches and modern amenities), plus hotel stays, veggie meals, sightseeing tours—all sorted.

With faith-based tourism booming since the new Ayodhya temple opened in 2024, IRCTC's package makes exploring India's spiritual hotspots super easy—no planning stress required.