India • Jul 05, 2025
Railways launches 17-Day Ramayana Yatra
IRCTC is rolling out its fifth "Shri Ramayana Yatra"—a 17-day train tour covering over 30 legendary spots tied to Lord Ram.
Starting July 25, 2025, the journey kicks off in Ayodhya and winds through places like Janakpur (Nepal), Varanasi, Nashik, Hampi, and Rameshwaram before circling back to Delhi.
Why this journey matters
If you're into culture or just want a unique travel story, this is a big deal.
The trip uses the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train (think comfy AC coaches and modern amenities), plus hotel stays, veggie meals, sightseeing tours—all sorted.
With faith-based tourism booming since the new Ayodhya temple opened in 2024, IRCTC's package makes exploring India's spiritual hotspots super easy—no planning stress required.