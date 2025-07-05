Two criminals injured in Madhya Pradesh Police encounter

TL;DR

Decoding the gang's recent robbery and police's subsequent actions

Pawaiya leads a gang with over 20 cases against him across several districts. The group recently stole ₹1 lakh from a petrol pump on June 30.

Acting on tips and CCTV footage, police caught up with them, arrested two more accomplices, and seized guns plus their getaway vehicle.

A ₹5,000 reward had already been out for Pawaiya's arrest.