Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Two criminals injured in Madhya Pradesh Police encounter
Two men, Pushpendra Pawaiya and Ashish Uchadiya, were shot in the legs during a police encounter in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh.
They had pulled off an armed robbery and tried to escape, but ended up exchanging fire with officers.
Both are now recovering in the hospital.
TL;DR
Decoding the gang's recent robbery and police's subsequent actions
Pawaiya leads a gang with over 20 cases against him across several districts. The group recently stole ₹1 lakh from a petrol pump on June 30.
Acting on tips and CCTV footage, police caught up with them, arrested two more accomplices, and seized guns plus their getaway vehicle.
A ₹5,000 reward had already been out for Pawaiya's arrest.