India • Jul 05, 2025
Bomb hoax delays Chhattisgarh Sampark Kranti Express
A late-night bomb scare stopped the Chhattisgarh Sampark Kranti Express at Jhansi station on Friday.
An anonymous call to railway helpline 139 claimed there was a bomb on board, leading to an immediate halt and inspection.
Passengers had to wait as security teams checked every corner of the train.
TL;DR
Train delayed by almost an hour
Officials, including the City Magistrate and Railway Police, led a detailed search with bomb squads and sniffer dogs but found nothing suspicious.
After nearly an hour's delay, the train was cleared to continue its trip.
The quick response highlighted just how seriously authorities take passenger safety—even if it means a late arrival.