NIA apprehends 2 key figures in human trafficking case

TL;DR

Decoding the modus operandi of these traffickers

Sunny and Shubham reportedly worked with Gagandeep Singh (arrested earlier), who charged ₹45 lakh per person with false promises of valid visas but instead sent over 100 people illegally.

Sunny arranged travel while Shubham handled illegal money transfers abroad.

The NIA took over the case in March 2025 and is now digging deeper into this wider trafficking network, hoping these arrests will help uncover more about how these operations run.