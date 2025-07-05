NIA apprehends 2 key figures in human trafficking case
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Sunny Donker from Himachal Pradesh and Shubham Sandhal alias Deep Hundi from Ropar, Punjab, living in Outer Delhi's Peeragarhi, for allegedly trafficking people to the US using the risky "dunki" route.
This path takes migrants through Spain, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Mexico, often exposing them to serious exploitation by organized syndicates.
Decoding the modus operandi of these traffickers
Sunny and Shubham reportedly worked with Gagandeep Singh (arrested earlier), who charged ₹45 lakh per person with false promises of valid visas but instead sent over 100 people illegally.
Sunny arranged travel while Shubham handled illegal money transfers abroad.
The NIA took over the case in March 2025 and is now digging deeper into this wider trafficking network, hoping these arrests will help uncover more about how these operations run.