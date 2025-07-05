Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Madhya Pradesh increases monthly aid for women
Big update for women in Madhya Pradesh: the monthly support from the Ladli Behna Yojana is going up from ₹1,250 to ₹1,500 after Diwali.
This move will reach over 1.27 crore women aged 21-60 and was a major reason behind BJP's win last year.
What's more?
Besides the raise, women in the scheme get an extra ₹250 on Raksha Bandhan—a nice festive touch.
The state has set aside a huge budget for women's welfare, with most of it going to this program.
Plus, the government is giving land rights to over 9,000 tribal families and promising 33% reservation for women in upcoming elections—steps meant to boost both financial security and representation for women across MP.