Google Gemini gets new app icon and some handy features
Google has updated its Gemini app with a new logo and some handy features. The updated icon is now available for both Android and iPhone users. The redesign brings the logo in line with other Google apps by using the tech giant's signature four-color scheme of red, yellow, green, and blue.
The new Gemini logo is mainly blue with accents of red, yellow, and green. It also features a gradient on the center-left, similar to the current 'G' icon. The four points of the logo are now rounded instead of sharp, giving it a friendlier look. The updated version also takes up more space on its white circular background than its predecessor.
Along with the logo redesign, Google has also introduced some new features in the Gemini app. Android users now get an upgraded widget with quick shortcuts for Video and Screenshare. The changes are aimed at making it easier to jump into calls or share screens directly from the home screen. However, iPhone users only get a new conversation search feature for quicker access to past chats.
The latest version of the Gemini app, 1.0.776555963, is now available on the Google Play Store. The iOS version, 1.2025.2562103, was released on Wednesday with an official search feature for past conversations similar to its web counterpart. However, this feature is still not available on Android devices as of now.