Google Gemini gets new app icon and some handy features

Google has updated its Gemini app with a new logo and some handy features. The updated icon is now available for both Android and iPhone users. The redesign brings the logo in line with other Google apps by using the tech giant's signature four-color scheme of red, yellow, green, and blue.

Design details Check out the changes The new Gemini logo is mainly blue with accents of red, yellow, and green. It also features a gradient on the center-left, similar to the current 'G' icon. The four points of the logo are now rounded instead of sharp, giving it a friendlier look. The updated version also takes up more space on its white circular background than its predecessor.

Feature enhancements New features for Android and iPhone users Along with the logo redesign, Google has also introduced some new features in the Gemini app. Android users now get an upgraded widget with quick shortcuts for Video and Screenshare. The changes are aimed at making it easier to jump into calls or share screens directly from the home screen. However, iPhone users only get a new conversation search feature for quicker access to past chats.