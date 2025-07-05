Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Amarnath Yatra 2025: Pilgrims injured in bus collision
A bus accident near Chanderkote in Jammu and Kashmir left 36 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims with minor injuries after a brake failure caused one bus to crash into others during a breakfast stop.
Thankfully, everyone got quick first aid at the Ramban hospital and was discharged soon after.
Replacement busses were arranged right away so most pilgrims could continue their journey without much delay.
According to SSP Kulbir Singh, only three or four people might have to pause their trip due to more serious injuries.
Authorities are keeping a close watch to make sure everyone stays safe.