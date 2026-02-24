IAF grounds Tejas fleet after near-accident; jets miss Vayu Shakti India Feb 24, 2026

The Indian Air Force has grounded its Tejas fleet for safety checks after an incident at or near Nalia airbase on February 7 amid reports of suspected brake failure.

The pilot sustained minor injuries; there was no ejection.

HAL, which builds the jets, described the event as a minor technical incident on the ground and stressed that Tejas is still among the safest fighters out there.

Both HAL and IAF are now working together to figure out what went wrong.