IAF intercepted Pakistani ballistic missile over Haryana in May 2025 India Apr 22, 2026

Back in May 2025, the Indian Air Force (IAF) pulled off a big win by intercepting a Pakistani ballistic missile over Haryana.

The missile, likely from the Fateh or Shaheen series, was on its way toward Delhi when an IAF team at Sirsa, led by Air Commodore Rohit Kapil, took it down using the Barak-8 defense system.