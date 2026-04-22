IAF intercepted Pakistani ballistic missile over Haryana in May 2025
India
Back in May 2025, the Indian Air Force (IAF) pulled off a big win by intercepting a Pakistani ballistic missile over Haryana.
The missile, likely from the Fateh or Shaheen series, was on its way toward Delhi when an IAF team at Sirsa, led by Air Commodore Rohit Kapil, took it down using the Barak-8 defense system.
Air Commodore Kapil awarded Yudh Seva
This interception happened during a tense time between India and Pakistan and showed how ready the IAF is to respond fast. Debris confirmed the threat was real.
For his quick action, Air Commodore Kapil received the Yudh Seva Medal in 2025.
Moves like these are part of India's push to boost its defenses with advanced tech under programs like Sudarshan.