IAF wing commander arrested for leaking sensitive defense information
What's the story
A Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was arrested two months ago by the Delhi Police for allegedly leaking sensitive defense information. The officer has been booked under the Official Secrets Act and is currently in judicial custody. According to the Indian Express, senior sources in Delhi believe his arrest is linked to a "larger espionage network aimed at collecting strategic military intelligence."
Espionage tactics
Officer fell victim to 'honey trap': Sources
The sources also alleged that the Wing Commander had fallen victim to a "honey trap" by Pakistani intelligence operatives.
They claimed he was asked to install data-stealing software on a colleague's phone, which is usually used for targeted spying or remote-access malware.
This software is designed to steal device data, track locations, or intercept communications.
Personal background
How the officer was lured into espionage
The investigation has revealed that the officer was going through a tough time in his personal life when he was approached by a woman on social media.
"After obtaining details from him, he was asked to install a particular app on his colleague's phone, which is typically a form of targeted spyware or remote-access malware designed to steal device data, track locations, or intercept communications," the sources said.
Woman
Woman was acting at behest of handlers based in Pakistan
The sources further said that the woman was acting at the behest of handlers based in Pakistan.
They are now investigating whether the "information shared could have compromised national security or was intended to facilitate hostile activities on Indian soil."
"We believe the woman may have been operating as part of a coordinated honey-trap module designed to target defense personnel and extract classified information," the sources said.
Ongoing probe
Investigation is also looking at overseas handlers
The police probe is now focused on tracing "the digital trail of the communication."
The investigation is also looking at the overseas handlers allegedly involved in this espionage case.
"We are also identifying the overseas handlers allegedly involved and determining the extent of the information that may have been compromised," the sources said.