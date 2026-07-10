IAF ranks 3rd in WDMMA 2026 behind US and Russia

IAF 1,716 aircraft, orders 180 Tejas

Right now, the IAF flies 1,716 aircraft: think fighters, helicopters, transport planes, and trainers.

But they're short on some key tech like aerial-refueling planes and early warning systems.

To fix this, they've ordered 180 new Tejas jets and are considering the acquisition of up to 114 additional Rafale fighters to replace older aircraft as they gear up for future challenges.