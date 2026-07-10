IAF ranks 3rd in WDMMA 2026 behind US and Russia
India
The Indian Air Force (IAF) just grabbed the third spot in the World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft (WDMMA) 2026 rankings, coming in right after the US and Russia.
For the fifth year straight, India's Air Force has edged out China's PLAAF.
The rankings looked at 129 air services from 103 countries using a detailed rating system.
IAF 1,716 aircraft, orders 180 Tejas
Right now, the IAF flies 1,716 aircraft: think fighters, helicopters, transport planes, and trainers.
But they're short on some key tech like aerial-refueling planes and early warning systems.
To fix this, they've ordered 180 new Tejas jets and are considering the acquisition of up to 114 additional Rafale fighters to replace older aircraft as they gear up for future challenges.