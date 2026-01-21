IAF's trainee aircraft crashes into water body in Prayagraj

The exact cause of the crash is still unknown. The IAF has ordered a court of inquiry to investigate the incident and ascertain what led to the mishap. Videos from the site show wreckage scattered across the ground with some parts still on fire. Another clip appears to show pilots ejecting safely from the aircraft before it crashed.

Past incidents

Recent IAF training mishaps raise concerns

This incident is not an isolated one, as there have been a few recent training mishaps involving the IAF. In November last year, a Pilatus PC-7 basic trainer aircraft had crashed near Tambaram in Chennai during another routine training mission. The pilot of that aircraft also ejected safely. Another incident took place in March last year when an IAF Jaguar fighter jet crashed near Panchkula in Haryana due to a technical malfunction.