IAF's trainee aircraft crashes into water body in Prayagraj
What's the story
An Indian Air Force (IAF) microlight aircraft crashed into a water body in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday. The incident took place during a routine training sortie. Both pilots on board ejected safely and were recovered without any injuries. No civilian casualties or damage to property on the ground were reported due to the crash.
Video shows crash
VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: A trainee aircraft has reportedly crashed into a water body in Prayagraj. Rescue operations underway. More details are awaited.#Prayagraj— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 21, 2026
Ongoing probe
Investigation underway to determine cause of crash
The exact cause of the crash is still unknown. The IAF has ordered a court of inquiry to investigate the incident and ascertain what led to the mishap. Videos from the site show wreckage scattered across the ground with some parts still on fire. Another clip appears to show pilots ejecting safely from the aircraft before it crashed.
Past incidents
Recent IAF training mishaps raise concerns
This incident is not an isolated one, as there have been a few recent training mishaps involving the IAF. In November last year, a Pilatus PC-7 basic trainer aircraft had crashed near Tambaram in Chennai during another routine training mission. The pilot of that aircraft also ejected safely. Another incident took place in March last year when an IAF Jaguar fighter jet crashed near Panchkula in Haryana due to a technical malfunction.