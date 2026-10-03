IAF seeks 114 Rafales and 36 to 40 jets yearly
The Indian Air Force is facing a big gap in its fighter jet numbers, with only 29 squadrons instead of the approved 42.
To catch up, the IAF plans to bring in 36 to 40 new jets each year and is in talks to buy 114 Rafale fighters, most of which could be made in India.
With delays in the AMCA project, they're also considering Russia's Su-57 jets.
A.P. Singh stresses indigenous defense technology
Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh says boosting homegrown defense technology is key, especially developing our own jet engines for future needs.
He also pointed out that advanced technology like artificial intelligence is now essential for air operations, and drones are already part of their main lineup, not just a side unit.
Singh took a moment to praise Flydubai captain Smit Machchhar's bravery, saying he showed great physical and mental resolve.