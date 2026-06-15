IAF to airlift NEET-UG 2026 re-exam papers June 21

C-130J AN-32 to deliver NEET-UG papers

To pull this off, the IAF is using big transport planes like the C-130J Super Hercules and AN-32, plus helicopters for tough-to-reach areas.

The government is keeping a close eye: Cabinet Secretary Dr. TV Somanathan stressed that anyone trying to mess with the process will face strict action.

Final planning is underway so students can focus on their exam without extra worries.