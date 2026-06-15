IAF to airlift NEET-UG 2026 re-exam papers June 21
The Indian Air Force is preparing to deploy transport aircraft and helicopters for delivering NEET-UG 2026 re-exam papers across India on June 21, after the original test was canceled following allegations of a question paper leak.
Confidential question papers will be flown from 18 main hubs to over 50 locations, making sure everything arrives safely and on time for over 2 million students.
C-130J AN-32 to deliver NEET-UG papers
To pull this off, the IAF is using big transport planes like the C-130J Super Hercules and AN-32, plus helicopters for tough-to-reach areas.
The government is keeping a close eye: Cabinet Secretary Dr. TV Somanathan stressed that anyone trying to mess with the process will face strict action.
Final planning is underway so students can focus on their exam without extra worries.