IAF to get 60 new transport aircraft in ₹1L cr
India
Big upgrade alert: The Indian Air Force is set to get 60 new medium transport aircraft in a program estimated to cost around ₹1 lakh crore.
These planes will replace older models and help the IAF move troops and gear faster across the country—an effort that dates back to an RFI issued on 9 December 2022.
Embraer's C-390 or Lockheed's C-130J will be the final choice
This isn't just about new jets—48 of these aircraft will be made in India, which means more local jobs and tech growth.
Two main contenders are the Embraer C-390 (fast, long range) and Lockheed Martin's C-130J (versatile, already used by IAF).
The move boosts India's defense muscle while also giving a push to homegrown manufacturing.