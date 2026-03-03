IAF to get 60 new transport aircraft in ₹1L cr

Embraer's C-390 or Lockheed's C-130J will be the final choice

This isn't just about new jets—48 of these aircraft will be made in India, which means more local jobs and tech growth.

Two main contenders are the Embraer C-390 (fast, long range) and Lockheed Martin's C-130J (versatile, already used by IAF).

The move boosts India's defense muscle while also giving a push to homegrown manufacturing.