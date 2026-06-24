IAF to receive 1st private sector assembled C295 in Vadodara India Jun 24, 2026

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to receive its first locally assembled C295 transport plane in Vadodara on September 22-23, 2026, marking a historic moment.

It's the first time a military aircraft has been built by India's private sector, thanks to a massive ₹21,935 crore deal with Airbus.

Tata Advanced Systems is handling the assembly of the rest, while Airbus has already delivered 16 out of the planned 56.