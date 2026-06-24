IAF to receive 1st private sector assembled C295 in Vadodara
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to receive its first locally assembled C295 transport plane in Vadodara on September 22-23, 2026, marking a historic moment.
It's the first time a military aircraft has been built by India's private sector, thanks to a massive ₹21,935 crore deal with Airbus.
Tata Advanced Systems is handling the assembly of the rest, while Airbus has already delivered 16 out of the planned 56.
C295 to replace aging Avro fleet
The C295 will replace IAF's aging Avro fleet and boost logistics for tough missions near the China border.
Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani recently checked in on progress at Vadodara, where 39 more planes are due by August 2031.
With over 13,000 parts made locally and plans for a third squadron by 2027, India will soon become the world's largest operator of this aircraft.