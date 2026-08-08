IAF Wing Commander arrested in Delhi over alleged honey-trap leaks
An Indian Air Force Wing Commander was arrested in Delhi on May 30 for allegedly sharing sensitive military information.
The whole thing started when police were alerted after the IAF's own intelligence wing tipped off police, leading to the discovery that the officer had allegedly been honey-trapped by a woman he met on social media.
Woman believed linked to Pakistan handlers
The woman, believed to be working for handlers in Pakistan, built trust with the officer through chats and video calls.
He was allegedly asked to share details about troop movements and even allegedly installed a particular application on a colleague's phone at her request.
Investigators think he may have been targeted during a tough personal time, making him more vulnerable.
Authorities are now investigating whether this is part of a larger espionage network, and the case is currently in court.