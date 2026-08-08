IAF wing commander arrested in Delhi under Official Secrets Act
India
An Indian Air Force wing commander was arrested on the night of May 31 by Delhi Police for allegedly leaking sensitive military information.
Acting on a tip from Indian Air Force intelligence, Delhi Police booked him under the Official Secrets Act.
He's now in judicial custody while investigators dig deeper.
Police allege Pakistan-linked IAF honey trap
Police say the Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force was honey-trapped by a woman on social media, believed to be working with handlers in Pakistan.
She convinced him to share sensitive details, like troop movements and documents, over chats and video calls.
Investigators also found he was asked to install spyware on a colleague's phone, raising concerns about a possible espionage network targeting India's defense sector.