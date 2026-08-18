IAF Wing Commander MS Sabharwal arrested for allegedly leaking secrets

Investigators say Sabharwal sent a page from his unit's confidential war plan, revealing two important deployment sites chosen over five years, which now need to be reevaluated.

He also shared videos of drone tests that exposed launch timings and targeting methods, making it easier for adversaries to figure out IAF strategies.

Intelligence officials called this a major setback since those locations were picked for their unique advantages.

The IAF is still digging into the breach.