India's air superiority forced Pakistan to seek ceasefire: Think tank 

The Indian Air Force (IAF) achieved air superiority over large parts of Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, a Swiss military think tank has said. The report, released by the Centre for Military History and Perspective Studies (CHPM), states that the IAF's dominance forced Islamabad to request a ceasefire by May 10, 2025. The study was authored by military historian Adrien Fontanellaz and translated by former French defense attaché to India Benedict Smith.

Counter operations Pakistan Air Force's capabilities diminished post-initial strikes The report further states that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) lost its ability to replicate successful air operations post-initial strikes on May 7. This was due to the destruction of forward air-surveillance radars and threats from India's S-400 air defense systems to Pakistani AWACS and standoff strike platforms. Pakistani strikes between May 7 and 10 were largely neutralized by Indian defenses, according to the report.

Counterattack Initial Indian strikes and Pakistani retaliation On May 7, the IAF launched two strike packages targeting Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) headquarters in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) headquarters in Muridke. One formation penetrated Pakistani airspace at low altitude before executing a pop-up attack. Pakistan responded by scrambling over 30 fighters and firing PL-15 long-range air-to-air missiles, prioritizing Rafales. While Islamabad claimed six Indian aircraft were destroyed, the Swiss study suggested losses of at least one Rafale, one Mirage 2000, and a third fighter, either a MiG-29 or a Su-30MKI.

Retaliatory strike Pakistan's massive attack and India's counterstrike On May 7, the PAF launched a massive attack with over 300 drones and JF-17s firing CM-400AKG missiles. Despite targeting Indian Army positions and air stations, Pakistan failed to saturate Indian air defenses. On May 9, India launched a counterstrike using BrahMos, SCALP-EG, and Rampage missiles from Su-30MKIs, Jaguars, and Rafales. Seven targets inside Pakistan were struck by the IAF on May 10.

