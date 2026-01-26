IAF's 77th R-Day flypast: A stunning display of precision
The Indian Air Force wrapped up Republic Day 2026 with a seriously impressive flypast over Kartavya Path—29 aircraft in total, in several formations.
From fighter jets to helicopters, each group showed off skill and teamwork, kicking off with a Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter carrying the "Operation Sindoor" flag as part of the Prahar formation.
Why this flypast stood out
This year's show wasn't just about cool maneuvers—it was packed with meaning.
The Sindoor formation was dedicated to the Air Force's role in Operation Sindoor, featuring Rafales, Su-30 MKIs, MiG-29s, and a Jaguar.
The Vajraang formation wowed everyone with six Rafale jets flying in perfect sync.
Other highlights included transport planes like the C-130 and C-295s in tight Vic formation and a solo Rafale pulling off high-speed stunts at 900km/h.
Even the helicopter teams brought their A-game with Apaches joining in.
Why you should care
If you're into aviation or just love epic displays of teamwork and national pride, this was one for the books.
Each formation told a story—from honoring past missions to showing what modern air power looks like today—and it all came together in one unforgettable sky-high moment.