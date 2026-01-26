IAF's 77th R-Day flypast: A stunning display of precision

Why this flypast stood out

This year's show wasn't just about cool maneuvers—it was packed with meaning.

The Sindoor formation was dedicated to the Air Force's role in Operation Sindoor, featuring Rafales, Su-30 MKIs, MiG-29s, and a Jaguar.

The Vajraang formation wowed everyone with six Rafale jets flying in perfect sync.

Other highlights included transport planes like the C-130 and C-295s in tight Vic formation and a solo Rafale pulling off high-speed stunts at 900km/h.

Even the helicopter teams brought their A-game with Apaches joining in.