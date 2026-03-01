IAF's new C-295 transport aircraft shines at Vayu Shakti-2026 India Mar 01, 2026

The Indian Air Force just showed off its latest C-295 transport aircraft at the Vayu Shakti-2026 exercise in Jaisalmer.

The C-295 nailed some impressive assault landings and short-runway ops alongside the C-130J, giving everyone a glimpse of its tactical skills.

This plane can haul 71 troops or over 9 tons of gear, and it's part of a big ₹21,935 crore deal with Airbus—16 are coming from abroad, but most (40) will be made right here in India by Tata, starting September 2026.