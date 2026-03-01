IAF's new C-295 transport aircraft shines at Vayu Shakti-2026
The Indian Air Force just showed off its latest C-295 transport aircraft at the Vayu Shakti-2026 exercise in Jaisalmer.
The C-295 nailed some impressive assault landings and short-runway ops alongside the C-130J, giving everyone a glimpse of its tactical skills.
This plane can haul 71 troops or over 9 tons of gear, and it's part of a big ₹21,935 crore deal with Airbus—16 are coming from abroad, but most (40) will be made right here in India by Tata, starting September 2026.
The bigger picture
If you're into tech or defense, this is a milestone for India's air power and "Make in India" push.
Vayu Shakti wasn't just about one plane—over 130 aircraft took part, including Rafales and Apaches, hitting targets day and night to simulate real combat.
Even President Droupadi Murmu was there to watch.
It's a strong signal that India is stepping up its game on the global stage—and honestly, it's pretty cool to see homegrown hardware getting the spotlight.