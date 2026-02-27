IAF's Vayu Shakti 2026: President Murmu watches massive air power
The Indian Air Force just pulled off Exercise Vayu Shakti 2026 at Pokhran, Rajasthan—a huge show of what modern air power looks like.
With President Droupadi Murmu watching, 77 fighter aircraft (think Rafale, Tejas, Sukhoi-30MKI and more) took to the skies for a high-energy demo of rapid strikes and teamwork.
Exercise shows India's growing defense prowess
Vayu Shakti wasn't just about cool flybys—it was a real test of hitting 23 different targets using 277 weapons and nearly every kind of aircraft the IAF has.
The event highlighted how India is getting better at using homegrown tech (hello, Aatmanirbhar Bharat), with aircraft such as the C-295 participating in day, dusk and night demonstrations.
It's also about confidence: showing that the IAF can handle threats quickly and precisely, especially near the Pakistan border.
For anyone curious about what "next-level" defense looks like or how India is stepping up its game with its own gear, this was one to watch.