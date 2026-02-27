IAF's Vayu Shakti 2026: President Murmu watches massive air power

Exercise shows India's growing defense prowess

Vayu Shakti wasn't just about cool flybys—it was a real test of hitting 23 different targets using 277 weapons and nearly every kind of aircraft the IAF has.

The event highlighted how India is getting better at using homegrown tech (hello, Aatmanirbhar Bharat), with aircraft such as the C-295 participating in day, dusk and night demonstrations.

It's also about confidence: showing that the IAF can handle threats quickly and precisely, especially near the Pakistan border.

For anyone curious about what "next-level" defense looks like or how India is stepping up its game with its own gear, this was one to watch.