IAF's Vayushakti-26 exercise to showcase India's air power on February 27 India Feb 24, 2026

The Indian Air Force just wrapped up a full rehearsal for Vayushakti-26 at Pokhran, Jaisalmer.

The main show is set for February 27, 2026, with President Droupadi Murmu as Chief Guest—she'll even take her first ride in an Indian-made combat helicopter.

The exercise is all about showing off India's air power and homegrown defense tech under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat push.