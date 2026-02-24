IAF's Vayushakti-26 exercise to showcase India's air power on February 27
The Indian Air Force just wrapped up a full rehearsal for Vayushakti-26 at Pokhran, Jaisalmer.
The main show is set for February 27, 2026, with President Droupadi Murmu as Chief Guest—she'll even take her first ride in an Indian-made combat helicopter.
The exercise is all about showing off India's air power and homegrown defense tech under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat push.
Over 100 aircraft, dozens of weapons involved in the show
Expect some serious action: 77 fighter jets (think Rafale, Tejas, Mirage and more), 43 helicopters, and eight transport planes will be in play.
They'll use 277 weapons to hit 23 different targets—everything from strategic sites to aerial threats—spread out over a few kilometers.
The bigger picture: self-reliance and global standing
This isn't just a military flex—it's proof of India's growing self-reliance in defense and high-tech precision targeting.
With advanced systems like Akash and SpyDer missiles on display, the IAF is sending a clear message about its capabilities and confidence on the global stage.