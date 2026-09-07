MP IAS officer 'humiliated', says she's been transferred 4 times
What's the story
Neha Marvya Singh, a 2011-batch Madhya Pradesh-cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has voiced her displeasure after being transferred for the fourth time in a year. The latest transfer came just 50 days after she took charge. In a message to the MP IAS Officers' Association, she said she was "humiliated" after subordinates allegedly organized a "mutiny" against her.
Allegations raised
'I am transferred because of a mutiny'
Singh alleged that her transfer was a result of a "mutiny" organized by subordinates who threatened her with transfers.
She questioned if an IAS officer could be so vulnerable to such actions.
"I am transferred because the subordinates whose establishment is not with me but with the department organized a mutiny against me, they are thumping on my desk, threatening to get me transferred," she wrote in her message.
Tenure challenges
'My tenures are short months'
Singh also raised concerns over her short tenures, which she said made it difficult for her to understand and handle assignments effectively.
"How am I supposed to work? My tenures are short months. By the time I understand the charge, I get removed," she said.
She said that despite reporting insubordination, hoarding of files, and mistreatment through proper channels, no action was taken against those responsible.
Systemic concerns
Singh's case not isolated
Singh's experience highlights larger issues in the civil service, with other officers also opting to leave government service.
Recently, IAS officer Divya Mittal resigned after 13 years of service. Another former IAS officer, Roman Saini, left the bureaucracy to co-found edtech platform Unacademy.
Singh has alleged that the repeated transfers had made her an "easy target" in the eyes of her subordinates.
"Conspirators always win and I fail. The system has failed me," she said.