IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar arrested in KPSC rigging case
India
IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar has been arrested for allegedly taking bribes to rig results in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment exam for 400 veterinary officer posts.
He was picked up by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) after hours of questioning in Bengaluru.
FIR alleges gangwar accepted 1.1CR bribes
Officials say Gangwar gave inconsistent statements and didn't cooperate with investigators.
The FIR accuses him of accepting ₹1.1 crore from two candidates to change their answer sheets.
He's now in judicial custody, and the Enforcement Directorate is separately examining the alleged irregularities in the exam.