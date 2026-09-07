Delhi building collapse: IAS officer from 'dog-walking scandal' re-enters spotlight
What's the story
Sanjeev Khirwar, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner, is back in the spotlight after a building housing a boys' PG collapsed in Satya Niketan late Sunday, killing seven people. The 1994-batch IAS officer, who was transferred to Ladakh after triggering a massive controversy by allegedly emptying an entire stadium in Delhi to walk his dog in 2022, was appointed the MCD commissioner in January.
Official statement
MCD's record under Khirwar scrutinized
Following the disaster, both civil and student groups have questioned the MCD's record under Khirwar in addressing unsafe as well as unauthorized constructions in the city.
"We had a protest yesterday at the MCD office as well, and we demanded the resignation of the MCD Commissioner. We are all sitting here, and we are demanding accountability. What is the actual standard of student safety on the campus?" ABVP's National Social Media Convenor Prerna Bhardwaj asked.
MCD
'MCD koi inspection nahi karti'
Meanwhile, locals complained about recurrent waterlogging, alleged unregulated construction, and "apathy" on the part of building owners and civic agencies in the vicinity.
The waterlogging exacerbated with heavy rains over the past two days, and repair and construction work was underway in the basement when the structure fell.
"New academic session mein repaint karte hain, so how will we know and find out if a building is dilapidated? MCD koi inspection nahi karti," a local told PTI.
IAS
'Zero tolerance' against unauthorized construction
Khirwar, on his part, said officials have "zero tolerance" against unauthorized construction and pointed to the actions taken by the MCD against unauthorized construction.
"In August, we had passed demolition orders for 3-4 buildings in the same area. A regular identification is conducted. In the last three months, 960 demolitions were carried out, 407 buildings were sealed, and notices were served to 1500 buildings for sealing and demolition. This is...regular process to take action against unauthorized construction," he told ANI.
Career overview
Who is Sanjeev Khirwar?
Khirwar is a 1994-batch Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre IAS officer.
He succeeded Ashwani Kumar as MCD chief after his transfer to Jammu and Kashmir.
He was transferred out of the city after the incident at Thyagraj Stadium in 2022, when he was the Delhi state government's Principal Secretary (Revenue).
Coaches and players were allegedly told to stop their training sessions at the stadium by 7:00pm so that Khirwar "could walk his dog."
He denied the allegations.
Court intervention
Delhi High Court orders MCD to conduct high-level inquiry
The rescue operation concluded on Monday evening after rescue teams pulled out 12 people from the debris: seven dead and five alive.
The Delhi High Court has since asked the MCD to conduct a high-level inquiry into the Satya Niketan building collapse.
The court said that if authorities had been vigilant about their statutory duties, this incident could have been avoided.
It also stressed that responsibility doesn't lie solely with the property owner but extends to university authorities and MCD.
Inspection order
HC asks MCD to check all PG accommodations
"It is not difficult to think that such mishaps are the result of inadequate measure deployed by MCD and other authorities. Had the authorities been alive to the duties cast on them statutorily, this could have been avoided," the court said.
The court has also ordered MCD to conduct a comprehensive inspection of all paying guest accommodations in its jurisdiction within a week.
It asked authorities to check if these accommodations have the necessary permissions and comply with building bye-laws.