Delhi building collapse: IAS officer from 'dog-walking scandal' re-enters spotlight 

Following the disaster, both civil and student groups have questioned the MCD's record under Khirwar in addressing unsafe as well as unauthorized constructions in the city.

"We had a protest yesterday at the MCD office as well, and we demanded the resignation of the MCD Commissioner. We are all sitting here, and we are demanding accountability. What is the actual standard of student safety on the campus?" ABVP's National Social Media Convenor Prerna Bhardwaj asked.