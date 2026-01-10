IAS officer's Delhi home burgled; ₹60L in valuables stolen India Jan 10, 2026

A house belonging to an IAS officer in South Delhi's Greater Kailash was broken into while the officer was away from Delhi following the death of his son.

The theft came to light on Friday when the officer's nephew found the main gate open and things inside scattered.

Around ₹60 lakh worth of jewelry, cash, and other valuables were reported missing.