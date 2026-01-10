Next Article
IAS officer's Delhi home burgled; ₹60L in valuables stolen
India
A house belonging to an IAS officer in South Delhi's Greater Kailash was broken into while the officer was away from Delhi following the death of his son.
The theft came to light on Friday when the officer's nephew found the main gate open and things inside scattered.
Around ₹60 lakh worth of jewelry, cash, and other valuables were reported missing.
Police looking for leads
The nephew called the police, who arrived from Chittaranjan Park station to investigate.
An FIR has been filed, and authorities are working to track down whoever was behind the burglary.