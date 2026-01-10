Next Article
MEA responds to Trump's 'Sir' comment about PM Modi
India
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has set the record straight after Donald Trump claimed PM Modi called him "Sir" over Apache helicopter deals.
The MEA says the relationship between Modi and Trump is built on mutual respect and proper diplomatic norms.
Trade talks: Not as simple as a phone call
The MEA also pushed back against US claims that trade talks stalled because Modi didn't call Trump.
In reality, they chatted eight times last year about all sorts of bilateral issues.
The ministry pointed out that hashing out trade deals is complicated and takes more than just one phone call, but India's still committed to making it work with the US.