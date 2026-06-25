ICAR finds El Nino may cut India's paddy maize yields
India
India's upcoming monsoon could spell trouble for farmers, thanks to El Nino.
ICAR's latest study says 77 paddy and 65 maize districts might see crop yields drop by over 10%.
This warning comes from looking at past El Nino years, 2002, 2004, and 2009, when droughts hit hard.
India rainfall 42% shortfall prompts action
Monsoon deficits in those years led to foodgrain production falling by as much as 22%.
With a whopping 42% rainfall shortfall already this year, states are jumping into action: life-saving irrigation, foliar nutrients, and switching up crops where needed.
Despite the challenge, the government is aiming high with a foodgrain target of 176.16 million tons for the season.