ICAR finds El Nino may cut India's paddy maize yields

India rainfall 42% shortfall prompts action

Monsoon deficits in those years led to foodgrain production falling by as much as 22%.

With a whopping 42% rainfall shortfall already this year, states are jumping into action: life-saving irrigation, foliar nutrients, and switching up crops where needed.

Despite the challenge, the government is aiming high with a foodgrain target of 176.16 million tons for the season.