ICMR study finds all 4 dengue types circulating, DENV-2 dominant
India
All four types of the dengue virus (DENV-1 to DENV-4) are now found in different parts of India. According to a big ICMR study, DENV-2 is leading the pack, causing over half of recent cases.
The research looked at 6,889 confirmed samples from across 25 states and union territories.
Co infections in 7% of patients
About 7% of patients had more than one dengue type at once, a combo that often meant more severe symptoms like low platelets, bleeding issues, and joint pain.
With all four serotypes circulating in some regions (what experts call hyperendemic), controlling outbreaks gets trickier.
This also makes vaccine development tough since effectiveness can change depending on which types are around.
Right now, there is an approved dengue vaccine in India.