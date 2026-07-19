ICMR study finds nearly 9 in 10 Indian adults dyslipidemic
A new Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study found that nearly nine out of 10 Indian adults have at least one abnormal cholesterol or fat level in their blood.
The issue, called dyslipidemia, usually flies under the radar because it doesn't show early symptoms, but it can quietly raise your risk for heart problems.
Low HDL most common issue
Low "good" cholesterol (HDL) was the most common issue, affecting about two-thirds of people. High "bad" cholesterol (LDL) and high triglycerides were also widespread.
Central India had the highest rates, but no region was really spared. Women, city dwellers, and those with diabetes or obesity were more likely to have these problems.
Experts say regular checkups and small lifestyle changes, like eating better and moving more, can make a real difference for your heart health.