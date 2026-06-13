ICMR team arrives in Kozhikode after 43-year-old tests Nipah positive
India
A central ICMR team just checked in at Kozhikode after a 43-year-old man from Ramanattukara tested positive for Nipah virus on June 11.
He's currently in critical condition and on a ventilator at the Government Medical College Hospital.
Three high-risk contacts negative, 87 tracked
Doctors gave the patient a monoclonal antibody dose, and so far, three high-risk contacts have tested negative. Health teams are tracking 87 people who may have been exposed.
Kerala's Revenue Minister says there's no sign of wider spread or need for containment zones yet, but some local leaders are calling for faster action to reassure the public.