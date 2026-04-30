ICSE Class 10 results 2026 live, topper list unlikely

ICSE rechecking and improvement exam schedule

If you're not happy with your marks, you can apply for rechecking from May 1-4 (₹1,000 per subject), and results are likely to be out in early June.

After that, reevaluation is also possible (₹1,500 per paper).

Improvement exams kick off June 15, with registration open May 8-14. Results should be in by late July, giving you another shot this year.