ICSE Class 10 results 2026 live, topper list unlikely
India
ICSE Class 10 results for 2026 are now live!
You can check your scores on the CISCE website using your Unique ID, Index Number and CAPTCHA code, or on DigiLocker using your Index Number, Unique ID and date of birth.
This year, CISCE is not expected to release an official topper list. CISCE wants to keep things less stressful for everyone.
ICSE rechecking and improvement exam schedule
If you're not happy with your marks, you can apply for rechecking from May 1-4 (₹1,000 per subject), and results are likely to be out in early June.
After that, reevaluation is also possible (₹1,500 per paper).
Improvement exams kick off June 15, with registration open May 8-14. Results should be in by late July, giving you another shot this year.